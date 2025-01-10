Predators vs. Capitals Injury Report Today – January 11
Published 9:42 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
The injury report for the Nashville Predators (13-21-7) ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals (27-10-5) currently has five players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out For Season
|Back
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out For Season
|Hip
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 100 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- Nashville has given up 128 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.
- Their goal differential (-28) ranks 30th in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals’ 152 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them second in the league.
- Washington’s total of 110 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is fifth-best in the NHL.
- They have the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.
Predators vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-122)
|Capitals (+102)
|6
