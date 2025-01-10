Predators vs. Capitals Injury Report Today – January 11 Published 9:42 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (13-21-7) ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals (27-10-5) currently has five players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body T.J. Oshie RW Out For Season Back Nicklas Backstrom C Out For Season Hip

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 100 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Nashville has given up 128 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-28) ranks 30th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals’ 152 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them second in the league.

Washington’s total of 110 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is fifth-best in the NHL.

They have the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.

Predators vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-122) Capitals (+102) 6

