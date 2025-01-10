Predators vs. Capitals Injury Report Today – January 11

Published 9:42 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - January 11

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (13-21-7) ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals (27-10-5) currently has five players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body
T.J. Oshie RW Out For Season Back
Nicklas Backstrom C Out For Season Hip

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 100 goals scored (2.4 per game).
  • Nashville has given up 128 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.
  • Their goal differential (-28) ranks 30th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

  • The Capitals’ 152 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them second in the league.
  • Washington’s total of 110 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is fifth-best in the NHL.
  • They have the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-122) Capitals (+102) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - January 9

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report Today – January 9

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - January 9

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – January 9

Jaren Jackson Jr. Injury Status - Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report January 9

Jaren Jackson Jr. Injury Status – Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report January 9

Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today - January 7

Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – January 7

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow