Ole Miss vs. LSU Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 11 Published 12:48 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

Saturday’s game at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC) squaring off against the LSU Tigers (11-4, 0-2 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on January 11. Our computer prediction projects a 78-69 win for Ole Miss, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss is projected to cover the point spread (8.5) against LSU. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 145.5 over/under.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -8.5

Ole Miss -8.5 Point total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -400, LSU +310

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 78, LSU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. LSU

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-8.5)

Ole Miss (-8.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)

Ole Miss’ record against the spread this season is 10-5-0, and LSU’s is 7-8-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Rebels are 6-9-0 and the Tigers are 7-8-0. The two teams score 161.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than this matchup’s total. In the past 10 games, Ole Miss has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. LSU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game with a +218 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.1 points per game (87th in college basketball) and allow 64.6 per outing (32nd in college basketball).

Ole Miss averages 31.8 rebounds per game (245th in college basketball) compared to the 31.2 of its opponents.

Ole Miss hits 9.0 three-pointers per game (84th in college basketball) while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc (89th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.2 per game while shooting 29.8%.

The Rebels average 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (60th in college basketball), and give up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball).

Ole Miss has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 6.1 turnovers per game, committing 8.6 (third in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (36th in college basketball).

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 82.3 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per contest (113th in college basketball). They have a +200 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

LSU grabs 36.3 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 31.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.6 boards per game.

LSU makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (144th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 32.8% from deep (232nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.0%.

LSU and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.6 per game (276th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (157th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: