NFL Wild Card TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 5:32 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
The NFL Playoffs Wild Card slate features top teams in action. Among those games is the Minnesota Vikings squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams.
Information on how to watch this week in the NFL is included for you.
How to Watch Wild Card NFL Games
Saturday
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: Nickelodeon
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
- Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
