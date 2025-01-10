Memphis vs. East Carolina Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 11 Published 8:49 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

Saturday’s game at FedExForum has the No. 19 Memphis Tigers (12-3, 2-0 AAC) matching up with the East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 1-2 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-66 win, as our model heavily favors Memphis.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 13.5-point spread in its matchup against East Carolina. The over/under is listed at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Memphis vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -13.5

Memphis -13.5 Point total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -1408, East Carolina +800

Memphis vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 83, East Carolina 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. East Carolina

Pick ATS: Memphis (-13.5)

Memphis (-13.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)

Memphis has a 9-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to East Carolina, who is 6-8-0 ATS. The Tigers have hit the over in eight games, while Pirates games have gone over nine times. The two teams average 155.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 contests, Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. East Carolina has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game with a +78 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.1 points per game (87th in college basketball) and give up 73.9 per contest (249th in college basketball).

Memphis prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It is grabbing 32.6 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 31.5 per contest.

Memphis makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) at a 41.1% rate (fifth-best in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make while shooting 32.9% from deep.

The Tigers put up 97.9 points per 100 possessions (139th in college basketball), while giving up 91.5 points per 100 possessions (188th in college basketball).

Memphis loses the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 14.2 (338th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.5.

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates have a +80 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. They’re putting up 76.8 points per game, 140th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.8 per outing to rank 205th in college basketball.

East Carolina records 36.7 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 31.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

East Carolina knocks down 2.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.8 (343rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.0.

East Carolina has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.3 per game (66th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (157th in college basketball).

