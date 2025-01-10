January 10 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:22 am Friday, January 10, 2025

By Data Skrive

January 10 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

In a Friday NHL slate that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Los Angeles Kings versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to catch.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of Friday’s NHL action.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 10 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Chicago Blackhawks @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Vancouver Canucks @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Montreal Canadiens @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Los Angeles Kings @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
San Jose Sharks @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id:

More How to Watch, DS

January 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 7 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 7 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow