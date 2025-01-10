January 10 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:22 am Friday, January 10, 2025

In a Friday NHL slate that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Los Angeles Kings versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to catch.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of Friday’s NHL action.

How to Watch January 10 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Chicago Blackhawks @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Vancouver Canucks @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

