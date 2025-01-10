January 10 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:22 am Friday, January 10, 2025
In a Friday NHL slate that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Los Angeles Kings versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to catch.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of Friday’s NHL action.
How to Watch January 10 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Detroit Red Wings
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Vancouver Canucks @ Carolina Hurricanes
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Montreal Canadiens @ Washington Capitals
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ Winnipeg Jets
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|San Jose Sharks @ Utah Hockey Club
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
