How to Watch the NBA Today, January 11
Published 4:26 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
Saturday’s NBA lineup features seven contests, including the Memphis Grizzlies versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.
If you’re searching for live coverage of Saturday’s NBA play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – January 11
Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
