College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 11
Published 8:48 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday in AAC action, including a East Carolina Pirates playing the Memphis Tigers. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, continue reading.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Rice +1.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at Rice Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Temple -1.5
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Memphis -14.5 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 17.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis -14.5
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: South Florida +3.5 vs. Tulane
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tulane -3.5
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: UTSA +5.5 vs. Wichita State
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 4.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wichita State -5.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
