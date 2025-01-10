College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 11

Published 8:48 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 11

There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday in AAC action, including a East Carolina Pirates playing the Memphis Tigers. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, continue reading.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Rice +1.5 vs. Temple

  • Matchup: Temple Owls at Rice Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Temple -1.5
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Memphis -14.5 vs. East Carolina

  • Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 17.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Memphis -14.5
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: South Florida +3.5 vs. Tulane

  • Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tulane -3.5
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: UTSA +5.5 vs. Wichita State

  • Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at UTSA Roadrunners
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 4.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Wichita State -5.5
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

Memphis vs. East Carolina Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - January 11

Memphis vs. East Carolina Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 11

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 11

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 11

Ole Miss vs. LSU Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - January 11

Ole Miss vs. LSU Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 11

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 10

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 10

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow