College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 11 Published 8:48 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday in AAC action, including a East Carolina Pirates playing the Memphis Tigers. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, continue reading.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Rice +1.5 vs. Temple

Matchup: Temple Owls at Rice Owls

Temple Owls at Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 0.1 points

Spread: Temple -1.5

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: January 11

TV Channel: ESPNU

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Memphis -14.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Memphis Tigers

East Carolina Pirates at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 17.7 points

Spread: Memphis -14.5

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: January 11

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: South Florida +3.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave

South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.3 points

Spread: Tulane -3.5

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: January 11

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: UTSA +5.5 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at UTSA Roadrunners

Wichita State Shockers at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 4.7 points

Spread: Wichita State -5.5

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: January 11

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

