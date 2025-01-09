Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, January 10 Published 7:29 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

Just a single top-25 game is on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That contest is the UCLA Bruins taking on the Maryland Terrapins at XFINITY Center. See the article below for picks against the spread.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 22 UCLA Bruins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Maryland 74, UCLA 69

Maryland 74, UCLA 69 Projected Favorite: Maryland by 4.3 points

Maryland by 4.3 points Pick ATS: UCLA (+4.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Maryland-UCLA spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: XFINITY Center

XFINITY Center TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: