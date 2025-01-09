Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 9 Published 5:46 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday’s contest between the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-2) and Ole Miss Rebels (10-4) going head to head at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vanderbilt, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on January 9.

According to our computer prediction, Vanderbilt projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Ole Miss. The over/under is listed at 140.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -1.5

Ole Miss -1.5 Point total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -125, Vanderbilt +105

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction:

Vanderbilt 70, Ole Miss 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+1.5)

Vanderbilt (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (140.5)

Ole Miss has an 8-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Vanderbilt, who is 1-2-0 ATS. The Rebels have a 5-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Commodores have a record of 1-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 167.9 points per game, 27.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 games, Ole Miss has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Vanderbilt has gone 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels average 78.7 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 48.4 per outing (first in college basketball). They have a +424 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.3 points per game.

Ole Miss ranks 76th in the nation at 35.5 rebounds per game. That’s 9.9 more than the 25.6 its opponents average.

Ole Miss knocks down 5.5 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents (3.1). It is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc (189th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 25.1%.

The Rebels put up 97.1 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball), while allowing 59.8 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 9.2 per game, committing 12.6 (32nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 21.8.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game (posting 89.2 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and giving up 59.8 per outing, 92nd in college basketball) and have a +471 scoring differential.

Vanderbilt ranks 24th in college basketball at 38.3 rebounds per game. That’s 8.3 more than the 30 its opponents average.

Vanderbilt makes 1.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.3 (86th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 5.8.

Vanderbilt has come up on top in the turnover battle by nine per game, committing 12.5 (30th in college basketball) while forcing 21.5 (19th in college basketball).

