NFL Wild Card Round Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

If you’re wondering about the best ATS bets to make in the Wild Card round, we’re on the Vikings at -1. Don’t stop there, though — continue reading, because we have plenty more tips, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.

Best Wild Card Round Spread Bets

Pick: Vikings -1 vs. Rams

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 3.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 3.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -1

Vikings -1 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 13

Jan. 13 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers -3 vs. Texans

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -3

Chargers -3 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 11

Jan. 11 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers -3 vs. Commanders

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 7.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 7.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Buccaneers -3

Buccaneers -3 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 12

Jan. 12 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers +5 vs. Eagles

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -5

Eagles -5 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 12

Jan. 12 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos +9 vs. Bills

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -9

Bills -9 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 12

Jan. 12 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ravens -10 vs. Steelers

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 14.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Ravens by 14.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -10

Ravens -10 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 11

Jan. 11 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

