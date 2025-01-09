NFL Wild Card Round Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 6:17 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025
After analyzing the Wild Card round slate, our best bet suggestion is Buccaneers -3. For more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities, continue reading.
Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.
Best Wild Card Round Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Email newsletter signup
MIN-LAR | LAC-HOU | WAS-TB | GB-PHI | DEN-BUF
Pick: Vikings -1 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 3.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -1
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 13
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers -3 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -3
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 11
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers -3 vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 7.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Buccaneers -3
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 12
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers +5 vs. Eagles
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -5
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 12
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos +9 vs. Bills
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -9
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 12
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Best Wild Card Round Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Over 45.5 – Packers vs. Eagles
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Total: 46.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 12
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 47.5 – Broncos vs. Bills
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Total: 47.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 12
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 50.5 – Commanders vs. Buccaneers
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Total: 51.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 12
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 43.5 – Steelers vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 47.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 11
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 48 – Vikings vs. Rams
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Total: 44.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 13
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.