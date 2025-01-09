NFL Wild Card Round Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

After analyzing the Wild Card round slate, our best bet suggestion is Buccaneers -3. For more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities, continue reading.

Best Wild Card Round Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

MIN-LAR | LAC-HOU | WAS-TB | GB-PHI | DEN-BUF

Pick: Vikings -1 vs. Rams

  • Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 3.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Vikings -1
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 13
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers -3 vs. Texans

  • Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Chargers -3
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 11
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers -3 vs. Commanders

  • Matchup: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 7.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Buccaneers -3
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 12
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers +5 vs. Eagles

  • Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Eagles -5
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 12
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos +9 vs. Bills

  • Matchup: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Bills -9
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 12
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Wild Card Round Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 45.5 – Packers vs. Eagles

Over 47.5 – Broncos vs. Bills

  • Matchup: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
  • Projected Total: 47.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 12
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 50.5 – Commanders vs. Buccaneers

Over 43.5 – Steelers vs. Ravens

Under 48 – Vikings vs. Rams

