NFL Wild Card Round Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
January 9, 2025

After analyzing the Wild Card round slate, our best bet suggestion is Buccaneers -3. For more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities, continue reading.

Best Wild Card Round Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

MIN-LAR | LAC-HOU | WAS-TB | GB-PHI | DEN-BUF

Pick: Vikings -1 vs. Rams

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 3.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 3.4 points Spread: Vikings -1

Vikings -1 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 13

Jan. 13 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers -3 vs. Texans

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 3.0 points Spread: Chargers -3

Chargers -3 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 11

Jan. 11 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers -3 vs. Commanders

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 7.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 7.3 points Spread: Buccaneers -3

Buccaneers -3 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 12

Jan. 12 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers +5 vs. Eagles

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 4.9 points Spread: Eagles -5

Eagles -5 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 12

Jan. 12 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos +9 vs. Bills

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 4.9 points Spread: Bills -9

Bills -9 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 12

Jan. 12 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Wild Card Round Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 45.5 – Packers vs. Eagles

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Total: 46.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

46.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 12

Jan. 12 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 47.5 – Broncos vs. Bills

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills Projected Total: 47.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

47.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 12

Jan. 12 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 50.5 – Commanders vs. Buccaneers

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Total: 51.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

51.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 12

Jan. 12 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 43.5 – Steelers vs. Ravens

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Projected Total: 47.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

47.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 11

Jan. 11 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 48 – Vikings vs. Rams

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Projected Total: 44.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

44.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 13

Jan. 13 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

