Memphis vs. Wichita State Basketball Tickets – Thursday, January 23

Thursday’s AAC schedule includes the Memphis Tigers (12-3, 2-0 AAC) versus the Wichita State Shockers (10-5, 0-2 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: ESPN2

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Wichita State 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat Wichita State 79.1 Points For 78.3 73.9 Points Against 75.6 46.8% Field Goal % 45.6% 41.8% Opponent Field Goal % 43.1% 41.1% Three Point % 30.4% 32.9% Opponent Three Point % 33.7%

Memphis’ Top Players

PJ Haggerty leads the Tigers in points and assists. He averages 22.2 points per game while adding 3.3 assists.

Memphis is led in rebounds by Dain Dainja’s 6.3 per game.

The Tigers are led by Tyrese Hunter from long distance. He knocks down 2.9 shots from deep per game.

Memphis’ blocks leader is Moussa Cisse, who records 1.5 per game. Haggerty leads the team averaging 2.0 steals a game.

Wichita State’s Top Players

The Shockers go-to guy, Justin Hill, leads the team in both scoring (14.6 points per game) and assists (3.2 assists per game).

Quincy Ballard’s 8.2 rebounds per game paces Wichita State’s rebounding effort. He also adds 10.2 points per game.

Hill is tops from three-point range for the Shockers, knocking down 1.4 treys per game.

Harlond Beverly tops Wichita State in steals with 1.5 per game, and Ballard leads the squad in blocks with 2.1 per game.

Memphis Schedule

Wichita State Schedule

