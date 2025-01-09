Memphis vs. Wichita State Basketball Tickets – Thursday, January 23

Published 8:05 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

By Data Skrive

Memphis vs. Wichita State Basketball Tickets - Thursday, January 23

Thursday’s AAC schedule includes the Memphis Tigers (12-3, 2-0 AAC) versus the Wichita State Shockers (10-5, 0-2 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info & Tickets

Memphis vs. Wichita State 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat Wichita State
79.1 Points For 78.3
73.9 Points Against 75.6
46.8% Field Goal % 45.6%
41.8% Opponent Field Goal % 43.1%
41.1% Three Point % 30.4%
32.9% Opponent Three Point % 33.7%

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis’ Top Players

  • PJ Haggerty leads the Tigers in points and assists. He averages 22.2 points per game while adding 3.3 assists.
  • Memphis is led in rebounds by Dain Dainja’s 6.3 per game.
  • The Tigers are led by Tyrese Hunter from long distance. He knocks down 2.9 shots from deep per game.
  • Memphis’ blocks leader is Moussa Cisse, who records 1.5 per game. Haggerty leads the team averaging 2.0 steals a game.

Wichita State’s Top Players

  • The Shockers go-to guy, Justin Hill, leads the team in both scoring (14.6 points per game) and assists (3.2 assists per game).
  • Quincy Ballard’s 8.2 rebounds per game paces Wichita State’s rebounding effort. He also adds 10.2 points per game.
  • Hill is tops from three-point range for the Shockers, knocking down 1.4 treys per game.
  • Harlond Beverly tops Wichita State in steals with 1.5 per game, and Ballard leads the squad in blocks with 2.1 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/11/2025 East Carolina FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/16/2025 @ Temple Liacouras Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/19/2025 @ Charlotte Dale F. Halton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/23/2025 Wichita State FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/26/2025 UAB FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/30/2025 @ Tulane Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Wichita State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/11/2025 @ UTSA UTSA Convocation Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/14/2025 Charlotte Charles Koch Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/18/2025 East Carolina Charles Koch Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/23/2025 @ Memphis FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/26/2025 @ Tulsa Donald W. Reynolds Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/29/2025 North Texas Charles Koch Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More Sports Plus

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, January 10

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, January 10

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Friday, January 10

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, January 10

NFL Wild Card Round Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Wild Card Round Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Wild Card Round Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

NFL Wild Card Round Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow