January 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:25 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Thursday’s NHL schedule, including the Toronto Maple Leafs squaring off against the Carolina Hurricanes.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about Thursday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch January 9 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Boston Bruins @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Carolina Hurricanes 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

