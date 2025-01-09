How to Watch the NBA Today, January 10
The Oklahoma City Thunder against the New York Knicks is one game in particular to catch on a Friday NBA slate that includes seven compelling matchups.
We’ve got what you need regarding how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Take a look at the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – January 10
Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSIN, and WTHR-13
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
