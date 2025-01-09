How to Watch the NBA Today, January 10

Published 10:29 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Oklahoma City Thunder against the New York Knicks is one game in particular to catch on a Friday NBA slate that includes seven compelling matchups.

We’ve got what you need regarding how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 10

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Kia Center
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and Gulf Coast Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSIN, and WTHR-13
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Channel: CHSN and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

