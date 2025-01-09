How to Watch the NBA Today, January 10 Published 10:29 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder against the New York Knicks is one game in particular to catch on a Friday NBA slate that includes seven compelling matchups.

We’ve got what you need regarding how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 10

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI

FDSFL and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and Gulf Coast Sports

NBCS-PH and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSIN, and WTHR-13

NBCS-BA, FDSIN, and WTHR-13 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK

NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and MNMT2

CHSN and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and YES

ALT, KTVD, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

