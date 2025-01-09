How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 9 Published 5:46 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels (10-4) will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-2) after victories in seven home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

On offense, the Commodores are the seventh-best squad in the country (89.2 points per game). On defense, they are 92nd (59.8 points conceded per game).

Ole Miss is pulling down 35.5 boards per game this year (76th-ranked in college basketball), and it has ceded just 25.6 rebounds per contest (seventh-best).

At 18.4 assists per game, the Commodores are 17th-best in college basketball.

Ole Miss is committing 12.6 turnovers per game this year (32nd-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 21.8 turnovers per game (16th-best).

The Commodores are 85th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and 144th in 3-point percentage (31.8%).

Ole Miss is dominating when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as it ranks second-best in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (3.1 per game) and 20th-best in three-point percentage allowed (25.1%).

The Commodores attempt 31.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 68.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.5% of the Commodores’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 78.5% are 2-pointers.

Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats

The Commodores are the seventh-best team in the nation in points scored (89.2 per game) and 92nd in points allowed (59.8).

In 2024-25, Vanderbilt is 24th-best in the country in rebounds (38.3 per game) and 121st in rebounds allowed (30.0).

The Commodores are 17th-best in the nation in assists (18.4 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Vanderbilt is 30th in the nation in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and 19th-best in turnovers forced (21.5).

The Commodores are 85th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and 144th in 3-point percentage (31.8%).

Giving up 5.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 29.0% from beyond the arc, Vanderbilt is 152nd and 120th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Commodores take 31.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 68.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.5% of the Commodores’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 78.5% are 2-pointers.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sira Thienou 14 12.1 5.2 2.0 2.7 0.4 0.9 Kennedy Todd-Williams 14 11.5 5.2 2.7 1.6 0.9 0.9 Madison Scott 14 10.9 5.1 3.6 1.1 1.1 0.2 Starr Jacobs 14 10.4 6.4 1.1 1.6 0.4 0.0 Kirsten Deans 14 9.6 2.2 3.1 1.2 0.2 1.6

Vanderbilt’s Top Players

Commodores Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Khamil Pierre 15 22.8 10.9 2.1 3.5 0.3 0.0 Mikayla Blakes 16 20.6 2.8 3.4 2.8 0.3 2.3 Iyana Moore 15 12.7 2.8 2.9 0.7 0.3 2.3 Madison Greene 16 9.1 2.9 1.8 1.5 0.1 0.9 Jane Nwaba 16 5.9 2.6 1.2 0.7 0.4 0.6

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 6:00 PM ET

January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET

January 19 at Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET

January 26 vs. Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 30 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET

Vanderbilt’s Upcoming Schedule

January 9 at Ole Miss at 6:00 PM ET

January 13 at LSU at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 vs. Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

January 26 at Alabama at 2:00 PM ET

January 30 at Florida at 7:00 PM ET

