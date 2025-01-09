How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 9
Published 5:46 am Thursday, January 9, 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels (10-4) will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-2) after victories in seven home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 9, 2025.
If you’re looking for how to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- Ole Miss is pulling down 35.5 boards per game this year (76th-ranked in college basketball), and it has ceded just 25.6 rebounds per contest (seventh-best).
- At 18.4 assists per game, the Commodores are 17th-best in college basketball.
- Ole Miss is committing 12.6 turnovers per game this year (32nd-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 21.8 turnovers per game (16th-best).
- Ole Miss is dominating when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as it ranks second-best in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (3.1 per game) and 20th-best in three-point percentage allowed (25.1%).
Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats
- The Commodores are the seventh-best team in the nation in points scored (89.2 per game) and 92nd in points allowed (59.8).
- In 2024-25, Vanderbilt is 24th-best in the country in rebounds (38.3 per game) and 121st in rebounds allowed (30.0).
- The Commodores are 17th-best in the nation in assists (18.4 per game) in 2024-25.
- In 2024-25, Vanderbilt is 30th in the nation in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and 19th-best in turnovers forced (21.5).
- Giving up 5.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 29.0% from beyond the arc, Vanderbilt is 152nd and 120th in the country, respectively, in those categories.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sira Thienou
|14
|12.1
|5.2
|2.0
|2.7
|0.4
|0.9
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|14
|11.5
|5.2
|2.7
|1.6
|0.9
|0.9
|Madison Scott
|14
|10.9
|5.1
|3.6
|1.1
|1.1
|0.2
|Starr Jacobs
|14
|10.4
|6.4
|1.1
|1.6
|0.4
|0.0
|Kirsten Deans
|14
|9.6
|2.2
|3.1
|1.2
|0.2
|1.6
Vanderbilt’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Khamil Pierre
|15
|22.8
|10.9
|2.1
|3.5
|0.3
|0.0
|Mikayla Blakes
|16
|20.6
|2.8
|3.4
|2.8
|0.3
|2.3
|Iyana Moore
|15
|12.7
|2.8
|2.9
|0.7
|0.3
|2.3
|Madison Greene
|16
|9.1
|2.9
|1.8
|1.5
|0.1
|0.9
|Jane Nwaba
|16
|5.9
|2.6
|1.2
|0.7
|0.4
|0.6
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 6:00 PM ET
- January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET
- January 26 vs. Texas at 3:00 PM ET
- January 30 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET
Vanderbilt’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 9 at Ole Miss at 6:00 PM ET
- January 13 at LSU at 7:00 PM ET
- January 19 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET
- January 23 vs. Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET
- January 26 at Alabama at 2:00 PM ET
- January 30 at Florida at 7:00 PM ET
