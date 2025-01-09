Grizzlies vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 22 Published 4:33 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets (8-27), on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at FedExForum, face the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Hornets 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Hornets 123.1 Points Avg. 106.1 114.7 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 48.2% Field Goal % 42.5% 36.9% Three Point % 34.1%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.7 points per game while adding 6.4 rebounds and two assists for the Grizzlies.

Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 11 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, and Santi Aldama adds 13 points, three assists and 7.3 rebounds per matchup.

Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, connecting on 1.9 per game.

Jackson averages 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

Hornets’ Top Players

LaMelo Ball has the top spot on the Hornets scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 29.9 points and 7.3 assists per game.

This season, Miles Bridges has a statline that includes 17.9 points, 3.6 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Ball hits 4.5 threes per game.

The Hornets’ defensive efforts get a lift from Cody Martin (1.2 steals per game) and Nick Richards (1.3 blocks per game).

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/11 Timberwolves – Away – 1/13 Rockets – Away – 1/15 Spurs – Away – 1/17 Spurs – Away – 1/20 Timberwolves – Home – 1/22 Hornets – Home – 1/24 Pelicans – Home – 1/25 Jazz – Home – 1/27 Knicks – Away – 1/30 Rockets – Home – 2/2 Bucks – Away –

Hornets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/11 Clippers – Away – 1/12 Suns – Away – 1/15 Jazz – Away – 1/17 Bulls – Away – 1/20 Mavericks – Home – 1/22 Grizzlies – Away – 1/24 Trail Blazers – Home – 1/25 Pelicans – Home – 1/27 Lakers – Home – 1/29 Nets – Home – 1/31 Clippers – Home –

