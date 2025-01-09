Grizzlies vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 22
Published 4:33 am Thursday, January 9, 2025
The Charlotte Hornets (8-27), on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at FedExForum, face the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Hornets Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Hornets 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Hornets
|123.1
|Points Avg.
|106.1
|114.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.2
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|42.5%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|34.1%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.7 points per game while adding 6.4 rebounds and two assists for the Grizzlies.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 11 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, and Santi Aldama adds 13 points, three assists and 7.3 rebounds per matchup.
- Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, connecting on 1.9 per game.
- Jackson averages 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.
Hornets’ Top Players
- LaMelo Ball has the top spot on the Hornets scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 29.9 points and 7.3 assists per game.
- This season, Miles Bridges has a statline that includes 17.9 points, 3.6 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Ball hits 4.5 threes per game.
- The Hornets’ defensive efforts get a lift from Cody Martin (1.2 steals per game) and Nick Richards (1.3 blocks per game).
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/11
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/13
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/15
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|1/17
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|1/22
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/24
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/2
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
Hornets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/11
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/12
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/15
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|1/17
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/22
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|1/24
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/29
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/31
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
