Geraldine Adams, 77, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at the North MS Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A private burial for Geraldine will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis.

Geraldine was born on Jan. 27, 1947, in Tennessee. She worked as a film processor for Qualex Photofinishing in Memphis up until the company closed their doors in 2009.

Geraldine married the love of her life, Jimmy Adams, of Batesville. They spent all of their time together, whether they were enjoying a night out to eat or going fishing. Together, they had one son, Jerry Adams. She is now reunited with her precious son, Jerry, and other family members.

Along with her husband, Jimmy, she is survived by her three sister-in-laws, Virginia Sneed of Batesville, Becky Fletcher of Senatobia, and Nancy Christian of Senatobia; and one brother-in-law, John Fletcher.