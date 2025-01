Published 12:49 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

Christopher Allen Hopper, 35, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at his home in Batesville.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will be gathering prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.