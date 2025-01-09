Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 10 Published 4:19 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

Friday’s college basketball slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Saint Peter’s Peacocks and the Niagara Purple Eagles, and you’ll find our best bets against the spread for four games in this article.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Niagara +1.5 vs. Saint Peter’s Matchup: Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Niagara Purple Eagles

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Niagara Purple Eagles Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: January 10

January 10 Computer Projection: Niagara by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Niagara by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Saint Peter’s (-1.5)

Saint Peter’s (-1.5) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ ATS Pick: Kent State -9.5 vs. Buffalo Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Buffalo Bulls

Kent State Golden Flashes at Buffalo Bulls Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 10

January 10 Computer Projection: Kent State by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Kent State by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Kent State (-9.5)

Kent State (-9.5) TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) ATS Pick: Sacred Heart +2.5 vs. Merrimack Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at Sacred Heart Pioneers

Merrimack Warriors at Sacred Heart Pioneers Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: January 10

January 10 Computer Projection: Merrimack by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Merrimack by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Merrimack (-2.5)

Merrimack (-2.5) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ ATS Pick: Wisconsin -13.5 vs. Minnesota Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wisconsin Badgers

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wisconsin Badgers Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 10

January 10 Computer Projection: Wisconsin by 14 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Wisconsin by 14 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Wisconsin (-13.5)

Wisconsin (-13.5) TV Channel: Peacock

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

