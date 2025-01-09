Batesville using brine mixture ahead of snow; MDOT has state roads, bridges treated Published 8:18 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

Old man winter has descended upon Mississippi this week, bringing multiple days with sub-freezing temperatures for the first time this season. The National Weather Service has predicted a significant winter weather event bringing heavy snow to several northern and central counties, which could impact travel.

Several miles of major city streets in Batesville – mostly those that access residential neighborhoods – were treated Wednesday and Thursday with a water/salt mixture similar to the formula the state uses for roads and bridges.

Public Works director Newt Benson said the mixture is intended to prevent a repeat of last year’s street troubles in Batesville when ice coated streets for more than a week, effectively shutting down most local retail business. City street crews were unable to clear the ice without damaging asphalt overlay and once the ice formed the roads were nearly impassable.

This year, Benson hopes, the major thru streets will not ice over because of the brine, and perhaps avoid the amount of damage caused during the January ’24 storm. The city doesn’t have the manpower, or equipment, to keep all streets clear, Benson said, but maintaining the larger streets will keep traffic flowing while giving public utilities employees an opportunity to service the smaller roads.

Crews from each city department have prepared for possible power outages and other weather-related complications, and Benson said employees have planned to be on-call for whatever the weather will bring beginning late Thursday afternoon.

Conditions can change quickly, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is prepared to respond to winter weather and extreme cold events.

MDOT crews have prepared equipment by installing salt spreaders on trucks and making sure all response vehicles are running properly. Crews have stockpiled salt, sand and asphalt slag piles.

On Tuesday MDOT began operations to treat roadways in north and central Mississippi ahead of a winter storm expected to move into the area starting Thursday.

Salt brine has been sprayed on interstates and highways in the Jackson and Meridian metro areas and across north Mississippi. When applied to a dry road surface, salt brine can help prevent ice formation on travel lanes. If the roads are already wet, granular salt can be applied to help prevent the formation of ice by lowering the freezing point of water. Sand and slag can also be spread to help improve traction in slushy conditions.

“In recent years, winter weather and extreme cold events in our state have impacted Mississippi highways for multiple days, with little warning,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “MDOT crews and personnel are trained and prepared to deploy equipment and a variety of materials to keep Mississippi highways open and passable as much as possible during winter weather events.”

While MDOT is prepared to monitor road conditions and keep highways passable, motorists also need to be prepared for winter weather. Before loading up to travel during the winter months, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained.

Have your vehicle battery and charging system checked for optimum performance.

Clean, flush and put new antifreeze in your vehicle’s cooling system.

Get your brakes checked to make sure they are functioning properly.

Make sure the heater, defroster and windshield wipers are good to go for the winter.

Creating a winter weather kit to keep in the car in case of a winter weather emergency can be a lifesaver. While MDOT crews will be working to keep roads passable, sometimes conditions can overwhelm available resources, and cars can be on the highways for long periods. Here are some important things to have just in case:

Windshield scraper

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables

Bottled water and snacks

Extra blankets

Warm clothing, jacket, gloves

“We encourage all motorists to take winter weather safety seriously,” said White. “Always have a plan, stay updated on road conditions and follow guidance from your local weather officials to remain safe.”