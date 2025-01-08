UPDATE: Arkabutla Dam emergency – Lake levels to remain elevated in upcoming weeks – maximum releases will continue Published 6:51 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Pool levels at Arkabutla Lake are currently above 215 ft. and are forecast to rise to near 220 ft. in the next week due to expected rain events. Pool levels at Arkabutla Dam, located in DeSoto and Tate Counties in Northwest Mississippi, can fluctuate quickly especially during the rainy season.

For the overall safety of the dam and downstream communities, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District (USACE-MVK) plans to continue maximum releases at the dam until the pool level approaches the target level of 204 ft. With river levels across the basin already elevated, downstream communities may experience flooding and related impacts as seasonal rains persist.

USACE-MVK is coordinating with the National Weather Service, regional levee boards, and state and local emergency management agencies to provide information and to support local preparedness efforts. Residents are encouraged to remain aware and follow any directives from their local emergency management personnel.

Safety remains a top priority, and the USACE-MVK has increased surveillance at the dam. Additional remote monitoring devices are in place and added personnel are on the ground to monitor the situation for any changes in the dam. The physical condition of the dam remains unchanged, and a dam breach is NOT imminent.

USACE-MVK declared a potential breach emergency status at Arkabutla Lake in May of 2023 when a depression was discovered near the toe of the dam. The lowered pool level at the lake is needed to reduce pressure on the dam and to complete repairs.

Current Reservoir and River Conditions can be monitored on USACE MVK’s Water Management Website: https://www.mvk-wc.usace.army.mil/watercontrol.html

Current and Future River Conditions can be monitored on The National Weather Service (NWS) Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center (LMRFC) Website: https://www.weather.gov/lmrfc/

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana, that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The Vicksburg District is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.