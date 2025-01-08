Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, January 9
Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Top-25 teams will take the court across three games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Oregon Ducks taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Looking for ATS picks? You’ve come to the right place.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, Rutgers 73
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 3.4 points
- Pick ATS: Purdue (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 15 Oregon Ducks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ohio State 78, Oregon 73
- Projected Favorite: Ohio State by 4.8 points
- Pick ATS: Ohio State (-2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Value City Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Michigan State Spartans vs. Washington Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 79, Washington 67
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 12.4 points
- Pick ATS: Washington (+14.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
