State Auditor Shad White Calls on Legislature to Cut Auditor’s Office Budget by $1 Million Published 6:44 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Today State Auditor Shad White announced he will request $1 million less than last year from the state’s general fund from the state legislature for the Office of the State Auditor.

“I have repeatedly encouraged other state agencies to save money when possible and operate more like a family, cutting fat and storing money for the future,” said Auditor White. “My team and I have done exactly that over the last six years in the State Auditor’s office, and after careful review, it has given us the ability to return money to the taxpayers with no change to our capabilities as an office.”

By saving money accrued from audit fees the office must collect from the federal government and local governments, the Office of the State Auditor has reduced its need for general fund dollars over Auditor White’s tenure. If the legislature reduces the office’s budget by $1 million, it will not result in a staff reduction or discontinuing any audit or investigation work.

“My team and I have proven we are capable managers of this agency,” said Auditor White. “We have recovered more money in the last six years than any other six-year period in the history of the state and identified hundreds of millions of dollars of waste in other parts of government. I know it’s unusual for a state agency head to volunteer to have his budget cut, but every executive in charge of a government agency should be looking for ways to return money to taxpayers.”

Auditor White also stated he hoped the legislature would use the additional $1 million in general funds to put money into teacher salaries, salaries for law enforcement officers, or a tax cut for taxpayers.