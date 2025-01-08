Sardis Lake accepting applications for Youth Squirrel Hunt Published 6:46 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Sardis Lake will hold a youth squirrel hunt on February 1, 2025, in the Sardis Waterfowl Refuge. The Youth Squirrel Hunt will provide an opportunity for experienced small game hunters to educate younger generations of hunters on proper techniques and ethics of the sport.

A total of 12 hunters will be selected from all applications received prior to the date of the drawing. Applications must be received by 3:00 p.m. January 20, 2025.

The hunt will be open to youth 10 to 15 years of age. All youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older. All participants will be responsible for meeting all age-appropriate State and Federal small game hunting regulations.

Email newsletter signup

The accompanying adult is encouraged to possess a general knowledge of State and Federal small game hunting regulations. Youth hunters drawn for the hunt will not have to bring anything but proper clothing. Hunters will participate in small groups where hunting dogs, weapons, and ammunition as well as an experienced hunting guide will be provided. This is a Shotgun ONLY event.

Any questions you may have about the application, or the hunt may be directed to Ranger Hayden Sullivant at 662-563-4531.

Applications may be downloaded from the Sardis Lake website at https://www.mvk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Sardis-Lake/ and emailed to walter.h.sullivant@usace.army.mil. You can also apply in person at the Sardis Lake Field Office, 2400 Hwy. 315 Scenic Route, Sardis, MS 38666.

* Any missing or false information will result in a rejection of the application. *

* All state and federal small game regulations will be enforced. *

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees.