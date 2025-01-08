Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 9 Published 9:16 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Houston Rockets (24-12) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSSE.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 116 – Rockets 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 2.5)

Grizzlies (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-3.3)

Grizzlies (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Grizzlies (24-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 6.6% more often than the Rockets (21-15-0) this year.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 64% of the time. That’s more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (54.5%).

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the over/under 62.2% of the time this season (23 out of 37). That’s more often than Houston and its opponents have (18 out of 36).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Rockets are 20-6, while the Grizzlies are 5-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets sport a top-five defense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 106.8 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 12th with 112.9 points scored per contest.

Houston is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 48.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 43.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are averaging only 22 assists per contest (second-worst in league).

Houston is sixth in the NBA with 12.6 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 14.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Rockets rank 25th in the NBA by draining 11.9 treys per contest, but they sport a 32.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks second-worst in the league.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Grizzlies are best in the league on offense (123.1 points scored per game) and ranked 21st on defense (114.7 points allowed).

Memphis is the second-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (48.7) and is ranked 10th in rebounds conceded (43.5).

This season the Grizzlies are second-best in the league in assists at 30.3 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is second-worst in the NBA in committing them (16.5 per game). But it is fifth-best in forcing them (15.8 per game).

With 14.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are ninth and 11th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

