Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – January 9 Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Currently, the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) have seven players on the injury report, including Jaren Jackson Jr., in their matchup against the Houston Rockets (24-12) at FedExForum on Thursday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET. The Rockets have two players on the injury report.

The Rockets enter this contest after a 135-112 win over the Wizards on Tuesday. Jalen Green recorded 29 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Rockets.

The Grizzlies’ last outing on Monday ended in a 119-104 victory over the Mavericks. In the Grizzlies’ win, Jackson led the team with 35 points (adding 13 rebounds and five assists).

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tari Eason SF Questionable Injury Management 11.3 6.3 1 Jabari Smith Jr. PF Out Hand 11.9 6.5 1

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaren Jackson Jr. C Questionable Thigh 22.7 6.4 2 Desmond Bane SG Questionable Ankle 16.7 5.9 5.2 Santi Aldama PF Questionable Ankle 13 7.3 3 Ja Morant PG Questionable Ac Joint 21.2 4.4 7.9 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: SCHN and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -2.5 231.5

