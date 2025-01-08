Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – January 9
Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Currently, the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) have seven players on the injury report, including Jaren Jackson Jr., in their matchup against the Houston Rockets (24-12) at FedExForum on Thursday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET. The Rockets have two players on the injury report.
The Rockets enter this contest after a 135-112 win over the Wizards on Tuesday. Jalen Green recorded 29 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Rockets.
The Grizzlies’ last outing on Monday ended in a 119-104 victory over the Mavericks. In the Grizzlies’ win, Jackson led the team with 35 points (adding 13 rebounds and five assists).
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tari Eason
|SF
|Questionable
|Injury Management
|11.3
|6.3
|1
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|11.9
|6.5
|1
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Thigh
|22.7
|6.4
|2
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|16.7
|5.9
|5.2
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|13
|7.3
|3
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Questionable
|Ac Joint
|21.2
|4.4
|7.9
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.3
|3.7
|3
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Finger
|9.2
|2.3
|3.8
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: SCHN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Rockets
|-2.5
|231.5
