Property Transfers Published 11:00 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Dec. 30, 2024 – Jan. 3, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Christopher P. Franklin and Richard P. Franklin to Malorie K. Whitworth, A part of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 6, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Todd Keith Hendren and John Mark Hendren to Amanda Moncayo, Lot 16, Westmoreland

Heights Subdivision.

Dianne R. Marmino to Malorie Whitworth, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 35,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company to Abbey Bridges Construction Company, LLC, A part of the

Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West

(Deed of Trust Release).

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company to Abbey Bridges Construction Company, LLC, A part of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, Batesville (Deed of Trust

Release).

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company to Abbey Bridges Construction Company, LLC, A 0.34-acre

part, more or less, of Lots 12 and 16, Shuford Subdivision, Batesville (Deed of Trust Release).

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company to Abbey Bridges Construction Company, LLC, Lot 82 of

Parkview Subdivision; A part of Lot 12 and Block 12 and adjoining land in Batesville (Deed of

Trust Release).

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company to Abbey Bridges Construction Company, LLC, Part of Lots 1,

7, 8, 8A, 11, 12, 13, and 14, Autumnwood Subdivision; A tract of land situated in the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, all in Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Mary Anne Pride Simmons, Donald Pride, Rosetter Pride Pickens, Erma Jean Pride Rayford,

and Rivers Pride, Jr. to Allan Eugene Burnett, 1.46 acres, more or less, part of the North Half of

the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Gary Prestridge to Thaddeus J. Ott, II, Lots 31 and 31-B, Section 29, Township 8 South, Range

5 West.

Billy Mike Dettor and Jamie Dettor to Amber S. Whitworth, A part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 31, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Stacy Rayna Hundhausen and Gloria Gifford to Gloria Gifford, A fractional part of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West,.

First Judicial District

Richard Wagner Price and Rachel K. Price to The F.A.R.M. Est. 2022, LLC, The West Half of

the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 8, Range 7 West.

Eric L. Hunter to Deserea Hightower Wooten, A 2.27-acre parcel of land in Section 6, Township

7 South, Range 7 West.

Michael Rodgers to Sherika Jennings, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6

South, Range 8 West.

David Trammell, Jr. to Daisy T. Dale, A 1.27-acre parcel of land located in the Northeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

May’s Como Rentals, LLC to the Town of Como, A parcel of land located in Section 33,

Township 6, Range 7.