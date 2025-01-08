​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 10:00 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Dec. 29

Demarrion Treyvonne Fletcher, 719 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession

of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.

Dec. 30

Cosander Denise Rudd, 1321B Hentz Rd., Pope, charged with shoplifting.

Keunte Daymon Turner, 6462A Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with five counts of sale of a

controlled substance.

Terriceta Saletha Watters, 361 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the

peace.

Tanasha Lashon Goliday, 361 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the

peace.

Dec. 31

Jeremy Lynn Mills, 401 N. Court St., Water Valley, charged with taking a motor vehicle.

James Ray Daugherty, 1457 Crouch Rd. Batesville, charged with possession of a stolen

firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of sale of a controlled

substance, 286 counts of possession of paraphernalia, aggravated trafficking of a controlled

substance, trafficking of a controlled substance, 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon,

and 8 counts of firearm enhancement penalty.

Amanda Ann Liston, 114 Nelson Ave., Crenshaw, arrested on an outstanding warrant (DeSoto

County).

Dylan Joe Sutton, 609 Herron Rd., Courtland, arrested on a warrant (failure to appear).

Jan. 1

Clintishia Chaunte Cox, 9627 Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with indecent exposure.

Marcella Leandre Martin, 41 Pryor Rd., Oxford, charged with public drunkenness.

Gabriel Andrew Ferguson, 2156 Vassar Rd., Pope, charged with grand larceny.

David Timothy Downs, 222 Van Voris St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Jan. 2

Demetrice Kentrell Rodgers, 8212 Williamson Dr., Olive Branch, charged with driving while

license suspended, no insurance, switched tag, receiving stolen property, and child support

warrant.

Kaydesha Malika Roberts, 442 Browns Ferry Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Cherryl Ann Polk, 161 McClyde Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Willie Ernest Laws, Jr., 1414A Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Ciera Nicole Zeno, 187 Audrey Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Jan. 3

Kayla Denise Frost, 107 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Walter Gerald Henry, Jr., 1255 Hunters Parkway, Batesville, charged with felony malicious

mischief.

Henry Lee Weaver, Jr., 810 Second St., Sledge, processed for court.

Nikki Nicole Phillips, 28611 Hwy. 51, Como, arrested on an outstanding warrant (contempt of

court).

Jan. 4

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with trespassing.

Robert Dewayne Wright, 3541 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with driving while license

suspended.

Jakeryon V. Pollard, 15 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault/menace to create

fear.

Marvin Elliott Scott Bowen, 11257 South Parnell Ave., Chicago, charged with DUI (other).

Patrick Oneal Lee, 3612 Beacon St., Jonesboro, AR, charged with reckless driving, failure to

keep proper lane, and DUI.

Jan. 5

Ronald Kortelle Buckley, 205B Leonard St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Ronald Glenn Biggers, Jr., 6851 Dummy Line Rd., Batesville, charged with driving while license

suspended, improper equipment, and expired tag.