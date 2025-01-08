Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, January 22
Published 8:03 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Wednesday’s SEC slate includes the Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 1-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M 2024-25 Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stat
|Texas A&M
|79.6
|Points For
|76.4
|64.5
|Points Against
|62.4
|45.2%
|Field Goal %
|43.4%
|40.3%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|37.7%
|35.5%
|Three Point %
|30.8%
|30.4%
|Opponent Three Point %
|28.7%
Ole Miss’ Top Players
- The Rebels scoring leader is Sean Pedulla, who averages 14.1 points per game.
- Malik Dia paces Ole Miss with 5.5 rebounds per game and Jaylen Murray leads the team with 4.0 assists per matchup.
- Murray is the top three-point shooter for the Rebels, knocking down 2.3 per game.
- Pedulla leads the team with 2.4 steals per game. Dre Davis collects 1.4 blocks a game to pace Ole Miss.
Texas A&M’s Top Players
- The Aggies go-to guy, Wade Taylor IV, leads the team in both scoring (15.7 points per game) and assists (4.8 assists per game).
- Solomon Washington collects all of the boards and is the Texas A&M leader in rebounds, pulling down 6.3 per game.
- Taylor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, averaging 2.5 treys per game.
- Zhuric Phelps tops Texas A&M in steals with 2.5 per game, and Pharrel Payne leads the squad in blocks with 1.3 per game.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/11/2025
|LSU
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/14/2025
|@ Alabama
|–
Coleman Coliseum
|1/18/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|–
Humphrey Coliseum
|1/22/2025
|Texas A&M
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/25/2025
|@ Missouri
|–
Mizzou Arena
|1/29/2025
|Texas
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/11/2025
|Alabama
|–
Reed Arena
|1/14/2025
|@ Kentucky
|–
Rupp Arena
|1/18/2025
|LSU
|–
Reed Arena
|1/22/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/25/2025
|@ Texas
|–
Moody Center
|1/28/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
Reed Arena
