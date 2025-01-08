Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, January 22 Published 8:03 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday’s SEC slate includes the Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 1-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Texas A&M 79.6 Points For 76.4 64.5 Points Against 62.4 45.2% Field Goal % 43.4% 40.3% Opponent Field Goal % 37.7% 35.5% Three Point % 30.8% 30.4% Opponent Three Point % 28.7%

Ole Miss’ Top Players

The Rebels scoring leader is Sean Pedulla, who averages 14.1 points per game.

Malik Dia paces Ole Miss with 5.5 rebounds per game and Jaylen Murray leads the team with 4.0 assists per matchup.

Murray is the top three-point shooter for the Rebels, knocking down 2.3 per game.

Pedulla leads the team with 2.4 steals per game. Dre Davis collects 1.4 blocks a game to pace Ole Miss.

Texas A&M’s Top Players

The Aggies go-to guy, Wade Taylor IV, leads the team in both scoring (15.7 points per game) and assists (4.8 assists per game).

Solomon Washington collects all of the boards and is the Texas A&M leader in rebounds, pulling down 6.3 per game.

Taylor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, averaging 2.5 treys per game.

Zhuric Phelps tops Texas A&M in steals with 2.5 per game, and Pharrel Payne leads the squad in blocks with 1.3 per game.

Ole Miss Schedule

Texas A&M Schedule

