NBA Best Bets: Rockets vs. Grizzlies Picks for January 9 Published 11:39 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Houston Rockets (24-12) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) after winning four straight road games. The Rockets are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Thursday’s game, before you make a wager on this matchup?

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: SCHN and FDSSE

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 2.5)

Houston has covered the spread 21 times in 36 games.

Memphis has 24 wins in 37 games against the spread this year.

The Rockets have an ATS record of 16-9 as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

The Grizzlies have an ATS record of 6-5 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (233.5)





The Rockets and their opponents have gone over 233.5 combined points in 10 of 36 games this season.

The Grizzlies have played 21 games this season that ended with a combined score over 233.5 points.

The average point total in Houston’s games this season is 221.5, 12 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

The average total for Memphis’ games this season has been 232.6, 0.9 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Rockets score the 16th-most points in the league this season, while the Grizzlies’ offense puts up the most.

The Grizzlies have allowed the 24th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Rockets have given up the second-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (+105)

This season, the Rockets have been favored 26 times and won 20, or 76.9%, of those games.

The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.

This season, Houston has won 20 of its 25 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

This season, Memphis has come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rockets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

