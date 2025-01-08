How to Watch UAB vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 8 Published 7:45 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The UAB Blazers (9-6) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Memphis Tigers (3-10) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at Bartow Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

UAB vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UAB 2024-25 Stats

The Tigers are 68th in the nation in points scored (73.3 per game) and 0-worst in points conceded (82.8).

UAB is pulling down 33.9 rebounds per game (133rd-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 33.6 rebounds per contest (250th-ranked).

At 11.8 assists per game, the Tigers are 261st in college basketball.

UAB is averaging 15.7 turnovers per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (315th-ranked).

Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 149th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.5). They are 87th in 3-point percentage at 33.9%.

UAB is allowing 5.8 treys per game (154th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opponents to shoot 29.8% (158th-ranked) from downtown.

The Tigers attempt 28.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 71.2% of their shots, with 75.8% of their makes coming from there.

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

The Tigers are 68th in college basketball in points scored (73.3 per game) and 0-worst in points conceded (82.8).

On the boards, Memphis is 133rd in the country in rebounds (33.9 per game). It is 10th-worst in rebounds allowed (38.6 per game).

This season the Tigers are ranked 261st in the country in assists at 11.8 per game.

Memphis is 169th in college basketball in turnovers per game (15.9) and 298th in turnovers forced (14).

With 6.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc, the Tigers are 149th and 87th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Memphis is 200th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 146th in 3-point percentage defensively (29.5%).

The Tigers take 71.2% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 28.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.8% of the Tigers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 24.2% are 3-pointers.

UAB’s Top Players

Blazers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Maddie Walsh 15 13.1 3.2 2.2 0.5 1.3 2.2 Journey Armstead 15 10.3 3.4 4.9 1.4 0 0.5 Sara Bershers 15 10.1 3.3 1.1 1.1 0.9 2.3 Jade Weathersby 15 8.7 8.5 1.6 0.9 0.9 0.7 Rayne Tucker 15 8.3 5 0.9 1 1.1 0

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 13 17.5 3.1 1.1 0.8 0.5 2.5 DeeDee Hagemann 4 16 1.8 6.8 1.3 0 1.3 Alasia Smith 13 12.6 7.7 1.9 2.2 0.9 0.5 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0 Tanyuel 13 10 4.2 2.6 1.4 0.2 0.8

UAB’s Upcoming Schedule

January 8 vs. Memphis at 7:00 PM ET

January 11 at Florida Atlantic at 2:00 PM ET

January 14 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET

January 18 vs. UTSA at 2:00 PM ET

January 22 vs. Rice at 7:00 PM ET

January 25 at Wichita State at 3:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET

January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET

January 15 vs. UTSA at 8:00 PM ET

January 18 at Tulane at 3:00 PM ET

January 25 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

January 29 vs. Charlotte at 8:00 PM ET

