How to Watch UAB vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 8
Published 7:45 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025
The UAB Blazers (9-6) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Memphis Tigers (3-10) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at Bartow Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.
UAB vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
UAB 2024-25 Stats
- The Tigers are 68th in the nation in points scored (73.3 per game) and 0-worst in points conceded (82.8).
- UAB is pulling down 33.9 rebounds per game (133rd-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 33.6 rebounds per contest (250th-ranked).
- At 11.8 assists per game, the Tigers are 261st in college basketball.
- UAB is averaging 15.7 turnovers per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (315th-ranked).
- Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 149th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.5). They are 87th in 3-point percentage at 33.9%.
- UAB is allowing 5.8 treys per game (154th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opponents to shoot 29.8% (158th-ranked) from downtown.
- The Tigers attempt 28.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 71.2% of their shots, with 75.8% of their makes coming from there.
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- The Tigers are 68th in college basketball in points scored (73.3 per game) and 0-worst in points conceded (82.8).
- On the boards, Memphis is 133rd in the country in rebounds (33.9 per game). It is 10th-worst in rebounds allowed (38.6 per game).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 261st in the country in assists at 11.8 per game.
- Memphis is 169th in college basketball in turnovers per game (15.9) and 298th in turnovers forced (14).
- With 6.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc, the Tigers are 149th and 87th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.
- Memphis is 200th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 146th in 3-point percentage defensively (29.5%).
- The Tigers take 71.2% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 28.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.8% of the Tigers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 24.2% are 3-pointers.
UAB’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Maddie Walsh
|15
|13.1
|3.2
|2.2
|0.5
|1.3
|2.2
|Journey Armstead
|15
|10.3
|3.4
|4.9
|1.4
|0
|0.5
|Sara Bershers
|15
|10.1
|3.3
|1.1
|1.1
|0.9
|2.3
|Jade Weathersby
|15
|8.7
|8.5
|1.6
|0.9
|0.9
|0.7
|Rayne Tucker
|15
|8.3
|5
|0.9
|1
|1.1
|0
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|13
|17.5
|3.1
|1.1
|0.8
|0.5
|2.5
|DeeDee Hagemann
|4
|16
|1.8
|6.8
|1.3
|0
|1.3
|Alasia Smith
|13
|12.6
|7.7
|1.9
|2.2
|0.9
|0.5
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|Tanyuel
|13
|10
|4.2
|2.6
|1.4
|0.2
|0.8
UAB’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 8 vs. Memphis at 7:00 PM ET
- January 11 at Florida Atlantic at 2:00 PM ET
- January 14 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET
- January 18 vs. UTSA at 2:00 PM ET
- January 22 vs. Rice at 7:00 PM ET
- January 25 at Wichita State at 3:00 PM ET
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET
- January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET
- January 15 vs. UTSA at 8:00 PM ET
- January 18 at Tulane at 3:00 PM ET
- January 25 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
- January 29 vs. Charlotte at 8:00 PM ET
