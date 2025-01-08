How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9

Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 9

There are 10 games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball schedule.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 21 NC State Wolfpack at No. 24 California Golden Bears

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 8

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 8

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8

How to Watch UAB vs. Memphis Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - January 8

How to Watch UAB vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 8

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 8

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – January 8

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow