How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9
Published 11:54 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025
The Houston Rockets (24-12) will try to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) on January 9, 2025 at FedExForum.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- In games Houston shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 17-1 overall.
- The Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.
- The Rockets score only 1.8 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Grizzlies allow (114.7).
- When Houston scores more than 114.7 points, it is 14-1.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
- Memphis is 23-7 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.
- The Grizzlies average 16.3 more points per game (123.1) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (106.8).
- When it scores more than 106.8 points, Memphis is 23-10.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets average 113.0 points per game in home games, compared to 112.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.2 points per contest.
- Houston is allowing 105.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (108.3).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Rockets have fared better when playing at home this season, draining 12.0 three-pointers per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage away from home.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies put up 123.9 points per game at home, 1.6 more than on the road (122.3). Defensively they allow 110.6 per game, 8.5 fewer points than away (119.1).
- Memphis allows 110.6 points per game at home, and 119.1 on the road.
- At home the Grizzlies are averaging 31.2 assists per game, 1.8 more than on the road (29.4).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Injury Management
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Out
|Hand
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Finger
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Desmond Bane
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Santi Aldama
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Ac Joint
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle