How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9 Published 11:54 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Houston Rockets (24-12) will try to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) on January 9, 2025 at FedExForum.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

SCHN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

In games Houston shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 17-1 overall.

The Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

The Rockets score only 1.8 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Grizzlies allow (114.7).

When Houston scores more than 114.7 points, it is 14-1.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Memphis is 23-7 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.

The Grizzlies average 16.3 more points per game (123.1) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (106.8).

When it scores more than 106.8 points, Memphis is 23-10.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets average 113.0 points per game in home games, compared to 112.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.2 points per contest.

Houston is allowing 105.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (108.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Rockets have fared better when playing at home this season, draining 12.0 three-pointers per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage away from home.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies put up 123.9 points per game at home, 1.6 more than on the road (122.3). Defensively they allow 110.6 per game, 8.5 fewer points than away (119.1).

Memphis allows 110.6 points per game at home, and 119.1 on the road.

At home the Grizzlies are averaging 31.2 assists per game, 1.8 more than on the road (29.4).

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Tari Eason Questionable Injury Management Jabari Smith Jr. Out Hand

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Out Foot Marcus Smart Out Finger Jaren Jackson Jr. Questionable Thigh Desmond Bane Questionable Ankle Santi Aldama Questionable Ankle Ja Morant Questionable Ac Joint Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

