How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9 Published 11:54 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Houston Rockets (24-12) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) on January 9, 2025 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

SCHN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Rockets’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 23-7 overall.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank first.

The Grizzlies record 16.3 more points per game (123.1) than the Rockets give up (106.8).

When Memphis scores more than 106.8 points, it is 23-10.

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets’ 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents.

Houston is 17-1 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank first.

The Rockets put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (114.7).

When it scores more than 114.7 points, Houston is 14-1.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are scoring 123.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 122.3 points per contest.

Memphis is ceding 110.6 points per game this year at home, which is 8.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (119.1).

The Grizzlies are averaging 14.5 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than they’re averaging away from home (13.6 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets score more points per game at home (113) than away (112.8), and also concede fewer points at home (105.5) than on the road (108.3).

Houston allows 105.5 points per game at home, and 108.3 away.

At home the Rockets are picking up 22.1 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (21.9).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Cam Spencer Questionable Thumb Gregory Jackson Out Foot Marcus Smart Out Finger Jaren Jackson Jr. Questionable Thigh Desmond Bane Questionable Ankle Santi Aldama Questionable Ankle Ja Morant Questionable Ac Joint

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Tari Eason Questionable Injury Management Jabari Smith Jr. Out Hand

