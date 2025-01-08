How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9

Published 11:54 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9

The Houston Rockets (24-12) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) on January 9, 2025 at FedExForum.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Rockets’ opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 23-7 overall.
  • The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank first.
  • The Grizzlies record 16.3 more points per game (123.1) than the Rockets give up (106.8).
  • When Memphis scores more than 106.8 points, it is 23-10.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Rockets Stats Insights

  • The Rockets’ 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents.
  • Houston is 17-1 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank first.
  • The Rockets put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (114.7).
  • When it scores more than 114.7 points, Houston is 14-1.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • The Grizzlies are scoring 123.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 122.3 points per contest.
  • Memphis is ceding 110.6 points per game this year at home, which is 8.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (119.1).
  • The Grizzlies are averaging 14.5 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than they’re averaging away from home (13.6 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Rockets score more points per game at home (113) than away (112.8), and also concede fewer points at home (105.5) than on the road (108.3).
  • Houston allows 105.5 points per game at home, and 108.3 away.
  • At home the Rockets are picking up 22.1 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (21.9).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle
Cam Spencer Questionable Thumb
Gregory Jackson Out Foot
Marcus Smart Out Finger
Jaren Jackson Jr. Questionable Thigh
Desmond Bane Questionable Ankle
Santi Aldama Questionable Ankle
Ja Morant Questionable Ac Joint

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Tari Eason Questionable Injury Management
Jabari Smith Jr. Out Hand
id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - January 9

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 9

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 22

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 22

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 9

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow