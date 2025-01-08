How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9
Published 11:54 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025
The Houston Rockets (24-12) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) on January 9, 2025 at FedExForum.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Rockets’ opponents have knocked down.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 23-7 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank first.
- The Grizzlies record 16.3 more points per game (123.1) than the Rockets give up (106.8).
- When Memphis scores more than 106.8 points, it is 23-10.
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets’ 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents.
- Houston is 17-1 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank first.
- The Rockets put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (114.7).
- When it scores more than 114.7 points, Houston is 14-1.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are scoring 123.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 122.3 points per contest.
- Memphis is ceding 110.6 points per game this year at home, which is 8.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (119.1).
- The Grizzlies are averaging 14.5 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than they’re averaging away from home (13.6 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets score more points per game at home (113) than away (112.8), and also concede fewer points at home (105.5) than on the road (108.3).
- Houston allows 105.5 points per game at home, and 108.3 away.
- At home the Rockets are picking up 22.1 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (21.9).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Cam Spencer
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Finger
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Desmond Bane
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Santi Aldama
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Ac Joint
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Injury Management
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Out
|Hand