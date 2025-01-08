How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9

Published 11:49 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 9

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns hit the court in one of eight games on the college basketball slate on Thursday that feature SEC squads.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 9

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 9

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 9

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 9

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow