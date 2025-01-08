How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8 Published 8:43 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

SEC teams are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in three games, including the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

