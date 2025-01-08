How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8
Published 8:43 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025
SEC teams are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in three games, including the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
