How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8

Published 8:43 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

SEC teams are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in three games, including the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners

