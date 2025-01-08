How to Watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – January 8 Published 6:41 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) hope to continue a 10-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Arkansas has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Rebels are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Razorbacks sit at 219th.

The 80.4 points per game the Razorbacks average are 15.9 more points than the Rebels allow (64.5).

When Arkansas scores more than 64.5 points, it is 11-2.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels’ 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

This season, Ole Miss has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Rebels are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 324th.

The Rebels’ 79.6 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 66.2 the Razorbacks allow.

Ole Miss has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 80.4 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

When playing at home last season, Arkansas averaged 3.8 more points per game (79.9) than it did away from home (76.1).

Defensively the Razorbacks were better at home last season, allowing 77.1 points per game, compared to 85.2 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Arkansas performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.2 threes per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.2 threes per game and a 26.0% three-point percentage in road games.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Ole Miss put up 76.7 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (70.0).

In 2023-24, the Rebels gave up 5.3 fewer points per game at home (71.6) than on the road (76.9).

At home, Ole Miss knocked down 7.6 treys per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (6.6). Ole Miss’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than away (34.3%).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2024 N.C. A&T W 95-67 Bud Walton Arena 12/30/2024 Oakland W 92-62 Bud Walton Arena 1/4/2025 @ Tennessee L 76-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/8/2025 Ole Miss Bud Walton Arena 1/11/2025 Florida Bud Walton Arena 1/14/2025 @ LSU – Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2024 Queens W 80-62 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/28/2024 @ Memphis L 87-70 FedExForum 1/4/2025 Georgia W 63-51 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/8/2025 @ Arkansas Bud Walton Arena 1/11/2025 LSU The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/14/2025 @ Alabama – Coleman Coliseum

