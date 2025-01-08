How to Watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – January 8
Published 6:41 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025
The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) hope to continue a 10-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: ESPN2
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- Arkansas has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Razorbacks sit at 219th.
- The 80.4 points per game the Razorbacks average are 15.9 more points than the Rebels allow (64.5).
- When Arkansas scores more than 64.5 points, it is 11-2.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels’ 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
- This season, Ole Miss has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 324th.
- The Rebels’ 79.6 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 66.2 the Razorbacks allow.
- Ole Miss has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 80.4 points.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- When playing at home last season, Arkansas averaged 3.8 more points per game (79.9) than it did away from home (76.1).
- Defensively the Razorbacks were better at home last season, allowing 77.1 points per game, compared to 85.2 in away games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Arkansas performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.2 threes per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.2 threes per game and a 26.0% three-point percentage in road games.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Ole Miss put up 76.7 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (70.0).
- In 2023-24, the Rebels gave up 5.3 fewer points per game at home (71.6) than on the road (76.9).
- At home, Ole Miss knocked down 7.6 treys per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (6.6). Ole Miss’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than away (34.3%).
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2024
|N.C. A&T
|W 95-67
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2024
|Oakland
|W 92-62
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/4/2025
|@ Tennessee
|L 76-52
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/8/2025
|Ole Miss
|–
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/11/2025
|Florida
|–
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/14/2025
|@ LSU
|–
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2024
|Queens
|W 80-62
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/28/2024
|@ Memphis
|L 87-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2025
|Georgia
|W 63-51
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/8/2025
|@ Arkansas
|–
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/11/2025
|LSU
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/14/2025
|@ Alabama
|–
|Coleman Coliseum
