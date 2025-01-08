How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8 Published 8:43 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday’s college basketball schedule includes three games with AAC teams in action. Among those contests is the Rice Owls squaring off against the North Texas Mean Green.

Today’s AAC Games

Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice Owls at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

