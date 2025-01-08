Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report Today – January 9 Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Houston Rockets’ (24-12) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Thursday, January 9 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13, six injured players) at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Grizzlies head into this contest on the heels of a 119-104 victory against the Mavericks on Monday. In the Grizzlies’ win, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding 13 rebounds and five assists).

The Rockets enter this contest after a 135-112 victory against the Wizards on Tuesday. Jalen Green’s team-high 29 points paced the Rockets in the victory.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Santi Aldama PF Out Ankle 13 7.3 3 Ja Morant PG Out Ac Joint 21.2 4.4 7.9 Desmond Bane SG Questionable Ankle 16.7 5.9 5.2

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jabari Smith Jr. PF Out Hand 11.9 6.5 1 Tari Eason SF Questionable Injury Management 11.3 6.3 1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: