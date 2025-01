First Baby of 2025 Published 5:31 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

1 of 1

The first baby born in 2025 at Baptist Memorial Hospital–North Mississippi made his entrance into the world on the second day of the new year. Kristin Newton, of Batesville, welcomed her son, Charles Maverick Newton, at 8:09 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. He is the grandson of Cassandra and Charles Newton. The family was presented with gifts from the hospital for delivery of the first baby of 2025.