College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 8
Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025
The Wednesday college basketball schedule in the SEC has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners, and we have picks against the spread available for you below.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Ole Miss +3.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 1.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas -3.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Alabama -10 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 10.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -10
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas A&M +1.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 2.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma -1.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
