College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 8 Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Rice Owls versus the North Texas Mean Green is a game to catch on the Wednesday AAC college basketball schedule that features plenty of exciting contests. For all our picks against the spread, scroll down.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Temple +3 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates

Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 0.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Temple by 0.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -3

East Carolina -3 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Florida Atlantic -6.5 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 6.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 6.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -6.5

Florida Atlantic -6.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Rice +11.5 vs. North Texas

Matchup: Rice Owls at North Texas Mean Green

Rice Owls at North Texas Mean Green Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 10.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 10.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -11.5

North Texas -11.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

