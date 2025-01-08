Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 9
Published 8:18 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025
The Thursday college basketball schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Our computer model has suggested bets against the spread for 10 games, among them the UNC Greensboro Spartans playing the Chattanooga Mocs.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: UNC Greensboro +3.5 vs. Chattanooga
- Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: UNC Greensboro by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-3.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Liberty -4.5 vs. Sam Houston
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Sam Houston Bearkats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Liberty by 8.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Liberty (-4.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Northern Colorado +1.5 vs. Montana State
- Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears at Montana State Bobcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Northern Colorado by 2.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Montana State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UMass-Lowell -5.5 vs. Vermont
- Matchup: Vermont Catamounts at UMass-Lowell River Hawks
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: UMass-Lowell by 8.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMass-Lowell (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Elon +1.5 vs. William & Mary
- Matchup: Elon Phoenix at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Elon by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: William & Mary (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Eastern Washington +3.5 vs. Portland State
- Matchup: Eastern Washington Eagles at Portland State Vikings
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Portland State by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Portland State (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: CSU Northridge +4.5 vs. UC Irvine
- Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters at CSU Northridge Matadors
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: UC Irvine by 2.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UC Irvine (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Ohio State -2.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 4.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Purdue -1.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 3.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Marshall +1.5 vs. James Madison
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: James Madison by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: James Madison (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.