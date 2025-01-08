Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 9:27 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Dec. 30

Lakeland Dr., 73 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Panola Ave., caller advises there was an explosion when she turned on her stove.

Field St., female patient having medical issues following surgery.

Hwy. 6E, Kroger parking lot, 59 year old male with leg pain, Lifeguard has been dispatched.

House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, female subject feeling weak and can’t get words out.

Hickory Lane, 30 year old female unconscious, but breathing, Lifeguard has been toned, BPD is

on the scene.

Dec. 31

Country Club Rd., male subject feeling ill with fever, Lifeguard reporting an extended response

time.

Broad St., male subject have difficulty breathing.

MLK Dr., 49 year old female having a seizure.

MLK Dr., 49 year old female having seizures again.

Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, 73 year old female with chest pain and shortness of breath.

Jan. 1

Pearson St., 32 year old female experiencing nausea and vomiting, Lifeguard has been toned.

Dickey Dr., 80 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Eureka St., Dunlap & Kyle, report of fire in field near the business.

Eureka St., vehicle fire.

Pearson St., 26 year old male having chronic pain.

Jan. 2

Eureka St., 73 year old female with shortness of breath, Lifeguard has been toned.

Pearson St., 32 year old female having nausea and vomiting.

Vance St., grass fire near two structures.

Hwy. 6, two vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Jackson St., 39 year old female nauseous.

Deaton St., smoke alarm, no visible smoke, resident wants a safety check.

Bradford St., 44 year old male, shortness of breath, medics are en route.

Jan. 3

Pearson St., 32 year old female having a diabetic emergency.

Hwy. 51S, 73 year old female has fallen and has a head injury.

Armstrong St., 84 year old female with low blood pressure.

Hwy. 6 & Keating Rd., vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Jan. 4

Morningside Lane, smoke alarm.

Noble St., caller advises she smells gas outside the residence.

Garson St., 78 year old male complaining of sickness, EMS en route.

Hwy. 6E, Dollar General, employees advise they smell gas inside and outside the building.

Trianon St., 35 year old female has stomach pain.

Mill Cross Rd., grass fire.

I-55 northbound, county requesting mutual aid for vehicle that hit bridge, unknown injuries.

Jan. 5

London Cove, elderly patient has fallen, no injuries.

Jan. 6

Country Club Rd., residential fire alarm, homeowner is on scene.

Pollard St., caller advises smoke is coming from an outbuilding.

Hwy. 6E, Ebony Beauty Supply, female is having a seizure.

Miller St., possible structure fire.

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, commercial fire alarm.

Bradford St., 44 year old male is feeling sick, Lifeguard has been toned.