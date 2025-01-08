A Holiday Recap Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

This past Thanksgiving and Christmas have been strange. I am a big fan of both

holidays, and I thoroughly enjoy spending time with my family, sharing food,

telling stories, and laughing. Inside this guy lives a little boy who still gets excited

about Christmas, too.

In my house, we have a rule: if you quit believing in Santa Claus, you get clothes

for Christmas. I don’t get clothes for Christmas—ever. However, if we were

closer to the next Christmas, I’d be tempted to share my sizes—not clothing, but

ammo.

You’ve probably heard the adage, “The only difference between a man and a boy

is the price of his toys.” That’s me.

I love Christmas. Our house is far enough off the road that nobody can easily see

our Christmas lights. Who puts up Christmas lights every year anyway? Yes,

that’s me again. How Christmas obsessive am I? I like to go outside at night and

enjoy them on my own.

But this year was challenging. My mom passed away the day after New Year’s

2024. We just observed the first anniversary of her death. So, this past

Thanksgiving and Christmas were the first major holidays in my short 62 years of

life without Mom.

My family had plenty to celebrate. We are still incredibly blessed. Like always,

there was food, family, and laughter. But the holidays just felt different this time.

The matriarch was missing, and there was a conspicuously empty seat at the

table. We were all conscious of the huge difference from the previous years.

It was one thing to experience my grief. It was quite another to watch my dad

navigate what was for him his first Christmas without Mom in 63 years. There is

much living in 63 years—more memories than you can comprehend. I did the

math: I’d have to stay married and live to 125 to experience that many memories.

It is sometimes said, and something I’ve experienced, that losing a spouse is like

losing a leg. You must learn how to walk and live again.

Nobody ever said life wouldn’t be challenging. If you are reading this, I expect

you have your own set of challenges, difficulties, and experiences. If I could

impart one thing learned from losing a spouse, a child, and a mom, it would be

that God is always faithful—always, even when it doesn’t feel that way in the

moment.

“The Lord is a shelter for the oppressed, a refuge in times of trouble. Those who

know your name trust in you, for you, O Lord, do not abandon those who search

for you.” (Psalms‬ 9‬:9‬-10‬ NLT‬‬)

Blessings to you and yours!