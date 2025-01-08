50 Years of Service – Batesville Rotary celebrates Henry Heafner Published 5:41 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

1 of 1

The Batesville Rotary Club honored businessman Henry Heafner at its regular Tuesday lunch meeting to mark his 50th year of service to the community as a Rotarian.

Rotary president Delacy Howell arranged the celebration, inviting Heafner’s family and friends to the Panola Country Club luncheon and asking them to keep the occasion a secret.

“I really appreciate the surprise. I almost went duck hunting instead of coming to Rotary today,” Heafner said when he was called to the front and presented a clock commemorating his 50 years of service. “I’m glad I came here, and I’m honored and grateful for what you’ve done.”

Heafner, who rarely misses a meeting unless traveling, said he wondered why his children and others chose to join him for lunch. He graciously accepted his gift and said he hoped to attend the celebrations of other club members when they achieve the 50 year mark.

“There’s a lot of things I would like to say, but I’m too choked up,” said Heafner, who will turn 91 years old on Jan. 27.

Howell thanked Heafner for his support during her time as club president, noting that his life truly reflects the Rotary Four-Way Test that members strive to apply each day: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

“When I spoke to others and reflected on how to best describe Mr. Henry the word that came to mind was faithful,” Howell said. “Your steadfastness to this club, its mission, and its members is inspiring.”

Longtime Rotarian Jim Pitcock said Heafner has been “a rock in our community for more years than a lot of us have been alive.”

“To be in this club for 50 years is amazing,” Pitcock said. “He’s always looking for ways to make the community better and we are better because of people like Mr. Henry and the vision that God gave him for his life.

“He started at the bottom and built his way to the top, and has always been willing to reach out and help others,” Pitcock said.

Fellow Rotarian Gary Kornegay echoed Pitcock’s comments, adding that sometimes friends and club members don’t fully communicate their appreciation for a life of service and leadership seen in others.

“One of the things that people fail to say to others is ‘I love you’,” Kornegay said. “Henry is a dear friend and has meant so much to the Batesville Rotary Club, and I want to tell him that I love him.”