Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7? Published 11:53 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Should you wager on Steven Stamkos to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 11 of 40 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Jets this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 104 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 15:19 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

