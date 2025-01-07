Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7?
Published 11:53 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
When the Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In nine of 37 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 104 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|3
|3
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
