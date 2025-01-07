Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7? Published 11:53 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

When the Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In nine of 37 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 104 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2025 Flames 3 3 0 16:51 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

