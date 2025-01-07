Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7? Published 11:53 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in seven of 39 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 104 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 2 1 1 15:13 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:04 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 14:34 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 20:58 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 14:48 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

