Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7? Published 11:53 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Jets?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In eight of 40 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Jets this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and nine assists.

Forsberg averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 104 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:18 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 2 0 2 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 2 0 2 17:57 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 17:34 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:44 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: