Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7?
Published 11:53 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Jets?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Forsberg stats and insights
- In eight of 40 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games against the Jets this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and nine assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 104 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|15:03
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|18:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|17:45
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|17:34
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.